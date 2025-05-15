Commissioner Visits Special Education Center
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzaib Awan paid an official visit to the Government Special Education Center on Thursday to review the educational, training, and rehabilitation facilities being provided to children with special needs.
During the visit, the Principal of the center briefed the Commissioner on the institution’s ongoing projects and notable achievements.
The commissioner Jahazeb Awan inspected various departments including the Vocational Room, Art Studio, Music Class, Speech Therapy, and Psychology sections.
He observed students acquiring practical skills in the Vocational Room and appreciated the efforts being made for their self-reliance.
At the Art Studio, he admired the creativity displayed in students’ artwork. He also praised the students’ performances in the Music Class and acknowledged the dedication of their teachers.
Detailed briefings were given on the Speech Therapy and Psychology departments.
The Commissioner also visited classrooms, interacted with students, and expressed his appreciation for their academic and extracurricular work.
Jahazeb Awan reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting the education and development of children with special needs, emphasizing that all possible resources would be provided to empower them.
