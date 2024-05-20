Committee formed to forge consensus on the establishment of a Digital Media Authority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar here on Monday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a special committee to forge a political consensus on the bill for the establishment of a Digital Media Authority in the country.

Addressing the newsmen, he said Prime Minister’s Advisor on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah would be the convener of the forum, while other members include Federal Ministers for Information and Broadcasting, Law & Justice and Interior as well as Minister of State for Information Technology Shazza Fatima Khawaja.

Azam Nazeer Tarar also said that parliamentary party leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan( MQM-Pak) and other coalition parties would nominate their representatives.