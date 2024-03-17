Country’s future links with well educated youth: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that the country’s future hinged upon well educated and skilled youth of the country and for the provision of quality education, the Federal government would facilitate the high achievers with scholarship schemes to get education in the well reputed global educational institutes.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Ikramullah, a student from Balochistan province, who is now studying in the 9th class at Lawrence College Murree.

Under the prime minister’s direction, the student from 2022 flood affected area of Qila Saifullah was provided with a facility to get education at the country’s prominent educational institute.

The prime minister recalled that he met the desperate student in the Khasnoob camp in Qila Saifullah when floods had caused destruction in Balochistan province during 2022.

He said that he had assured the student of the provision of quality education, adding that it pleased him a lot that the student was now studying in Lawrence College.

The student thanked the prime minister for giving him an opportunity to meet him.

Congratulating the prime minister, he said that he prayed for Shehbaz Sharif for his kind gesture.

The student also expressed his resolve to achieve the goal and serve the country in the future.

The prime minister advised him to serve the nation and country by working hard and concentrating on his studies.

He assured that all his educational expenditures would be borne by the government as the students were the future and hope of the country.

The prime minister said that when he had visited the flood affected area, the student was in a protest mood but now he was showing a discernible change.

He mentioned that in Punjab province, they had sent the high achievers to get education at the best European and Scandinavian countries who later returned completely transformed and full of confidence.

The prime minister also welcomed the principal and housemaster of Lawrence College and gave away gifts to the student including a pen and tablet, expressing the hope that it would help him in pursuance of his studies.

Ikaramullah also presented a set of books to the prime minister.

The prime minister personally saw off the student from the Prime Minister’s House.