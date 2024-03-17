Country’s Future Links With Well Educated Youth: PM
Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that the country’s future hinged upon well educated and skilled youth of the country and for the provision of quality education, the Federal government would facilitate the high achievers with scholarship schemes to get education in the well reputed global educational institutes.
The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Ikramullah, a student from Balochistan province, who is now studying in the 9th class at Lawrence College Murree.
Under the prime minister’s direction, the student from 2022 flood affected area of Qila Saifullah was provided with a facility to get education at the country’s prominent educational institute.
The prime minister recalled that he met the desperate student in the Khasnoob camp in Qila Saifullah when floods had caused destruction in Balochistan province during 2022.
He said that he had assured the student of the provision of quality education, adding that it pleased him a lot that the student was now studying in Lawrence College.
The student thanked the prime minister for giving him an opportunity to meet him.
Congratulating the prime minister, he said that he prayed for Shehbaz Sharif for his kind gesture.
The student also expressed his resolve to achieve the goal and serve the country in the future.
The prime minister advised him to serve the nation and country by working hard and concentrating on his studies.
He assured that all his educational expenditures would be borne by the government as the students were the future and hope of the country.
The prime minister said that when he had visited the flood affected area, the student was in a protest mood but now he was showing a discernible change.
He mentioned that in Punjab province, they had sent the high achievers to get education at the best European and Scandinavian countries who later returned completely transformed and full of confidence.
The prime minister also welcomed the principal and housemaster of Lawrence College and gave away gifts to the student including a pen and tablet, expressing the hope that it would help him in pursuance of his studies.
Ikaramullah also presented a set of books to the prime minister.
The prime minister personally saw off the student from the Prime Minister’s House.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Search, strike operation continues in Kohat9 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of North Waziristan terrorist attack held9 minutes ago
-
Mother of Dr Zulfiqar Bhatti passes away19 minutes ago
-
AJK to remember Ex-President AJK on his 34th death anniversary on March 2119 minutes ago
-
PTI activists involved in heinous campaign on social media to ridicule martyrs to be brought to boo ..19 minutes ago
-
JKLF denounces extension of a 5-year ban imposed by India on party in IIOJK19 minutes ago
-
Cash, gold worth million looted in Hassanabdal29 minutes ago
-
Cash, gold ornaments worth millions looted in Taxila39 minutes ago
-
Resolution of masses' problems topmost priority of government: Tarar39 minutes ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto submits nomination for NA-207 by-polls39 minutes ago
-
ITP issues traffic plan for Pakistan Day Parade59 minutes ago
-
Suthra Punjab drive in full swing1 hour ago