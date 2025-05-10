Couple Killed On Road
Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2025 | 09:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) A young couple was killed while their minor son got missing in an accident in
Mansoorabad police limits on Saturday.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speeding car hit a motorcycle near Faisalabad Chamber
of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) on Canal Road.
As a result, motorcyclist Waris Ali, 40, of Mohallah Yousuf Abad Dhuddiwala
died on the spot whereas his wife Sonia, 35, breathed her last in the hospital.
Their five-year-old son Subhan Ali got missing in the mishap as he was reportedly also
traveling with his parents.
Meanwhile, the police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.
