Couple Killed On Road

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2025 | 09:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) A young couple was killed while their minor son got missing in an accident in

Mansoorabad police limits on Saturday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speeding car hit a motorcycle near Faisalabad Chamber

of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) on Canal Road.

As a result, motorcyclist Waris Ali, 40, of Mohallah Yousuf Abad Dhuddiwala

died on the spot whereas his wife Sonia, 35, breathed her last in the hospital.

Their five-year-old son Subhan Ali got missing in the mishap as he was reportedly also

traveling with his parents.

Meanwhile, the police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.

