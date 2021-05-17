UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns Hearing Of Drug Trafficking Case Against Rana Sanaullah Till June 19

Mon 17th May 2021 | 08:37 PM

A special court on Monday adjourned hearing of a drug trafficking case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah till June 19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :A special court on Monday adjourned hearing of a drug trafficking case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah till June 19.

Duty Judge Khalid Bashir conducted the brief proceedings of the case due to transfer of the concerned judge, wherein Rana Sanaullah also appeared.

On July 1, 2019 the ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab Law minister during the former PML-N government, from Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near Sukheki while he was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The ANF had registered an FIR against the PML-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15-kilogram heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's car, whereas the operation was conducted on a tip-off.

The Lahore High Court had granted bail to Rana Sanaullah in the case.

