Court Awards Death Sentence To A Criminal In Murder Case
Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 06:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The local court of Rawalpindi has sentenced a criminal to death for killing his nephew in Gujar Khan last year.
According to details, Aqib Hussain killed his nephew Saim Shafiq with an ax and injured his sister Nighat Bibi after a clash.
A case was registered by the police on a complaint filed by the victim's father.
Gujar Khan police arrested the accused with solid evidence and followed the case to punish the culprit.
The death sentence was awarded to Aqib Hussain twice by the court, during the case hearing that was held last day.
Additionally, the court also imposed a fine of one million rupees to be paid by the criminal.
Recent Stories
UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results
Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats
Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft
Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..
PM makes two more appointments in his team
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LDA cracks down on parking violations across city3 minutes ago
-
NAB Lahore DG vows justice and compensation for victims3 minutes ago
-
Accused of raping mentally-challenged girl arrested3 minutes ago
-
18 bootleggers, illegal weapon holders, kite sellers netted13 minutes ago
-
Wheat procurement begins in district Sanghar, no role of middlemen: DC13 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan card23 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 177 connections of defaulters23 minutes ago
-
SHO, entire staff of police station suspended for taking bribe from kite makers23 minutes ago
-
Hazrat Mujaddid Alf Sani's Urs: Ministry executes computerized ballot for 200 devotees23 minutes ago
-
52 housing schemes declared illegal23 minutes ago
-
Shahid Hameed Rind appointed as Balochistan Spokesperson23 minutes ago
-
Arts Council board meeting held23 minutes ago