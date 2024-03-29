Court awards death sentence to a criminal in murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The local court of Rawalpindi has sentenced a criminal to death for killing his nephew in Gujar Khan last year.

According to details, Aqib Hussain killed his nephew Saim Shafiq with an ax and injured his sister Nighat Bibi after a clash.

A case was registered by the police on a complaint filed by the victim's father.

Gujar Khan police arrested the accused with solid evidence and followed the case to punish the culprit.

The death sentence was awarded to Aqib Hussain twice by the court, during the case hearing that was held last day.

Additionally, the court also imposed a fine of one million rupees to be paid by the criminal.