Court Grants NAB One-day Remand Of Accused

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2022 | 08:11 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a one-day physical remand of an accused Abdullah in Modarba scandal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a one-day physical remand of an accused Abdullah in Modarba scandal.

The accused was produced by the NAB before the AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan.

The NAB prosecutor Usman Masood Mirza said the arrest warrants against the accused were issued in November 2014.

He said that there was need of physical remand for further investigation from the accused and recovery of the record. He prayed the court to grant one day physical remand of the accused to produce him against before court.

