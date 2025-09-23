Court rejects bail plea of YouTuber Ducky Bhai in gambling apps promotion case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) A local court on Tuesday dismissed the bail application of YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, in a case pertaining to the promotion of gambling applications on social media.

Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Naeem Wattoo announced the decision after hearing arguments from both sides.

The defence contended that investigators failed to prove Ducky Bhai’s role as a country manager for the gambling app.

However, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency's (NCCIA) prosecutor argued that electronic devices seized from the accused — including a laptop and two mobile phones — contained voice chats with officials of Binomo. Investigators also disclosed the recovery of $326,420 from one of his accounts, allegedly paid for promoting the banned apps.

The magistrate observed that the accused had not provided any legitimate explanation for the funds and that technical reports confirmed his involvement. He added that misleading endorsements by social media influencers could gravely impact millions of followers.

Consequently, the court rejected the bail plea, citing strong evidence against the YouTuber.

The case, registered on August 17 by NCCIA Lahore, includes multiple sections of the Electronic Crimes Act such as electronic forgery, fraud, spamming, and spoofing, along with charges under Sections 294-B and 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Ducky Bhai had sought bail on September 9 after being sent to jail on judicial remand.