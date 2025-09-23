Court Rejects Bail Plea Of YouTuber Ducky Bhai In Gambling Apps Promotion Case
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) A local court on Tuesday dismissed the bail application of YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, in a case pertaining to the promotion of gambling applications on social media.
Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Naeem Wattoo announced the decision after hearing arguments from both sides.
The defence contended that investigators failed to prove Ducky Bhai’s role as a country manager for the gambling app.
However, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency's (NCCIA) prosecutor argued that electronic devices seized from the accused — including a laptop and two mobile phones — contained voice chats with officials of Binomo. Investigators also disclosed the recovery of $326,420 from one of his accounts, allegedly paid for promoting the banned apps.
The magistrate observed that the accused had not provided any legitimate explanation for the funds and that technical reports confirmed his involvement. He added that misleading endorsements by social media influencers could gravely impact millions of followers.
Consequently, the court rejected the bail plea, citing strong evidence against the YouTuber.
The case, registered on August 17 by NCCIA Lahore, includes multiple sections of the Electronic Crimes Act such as electronic forgery, fraud, spamming, and spoofing, along with charges under Sections 294-B and 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code.
Ducky Bhai had sought bail on September 9 after being sent to jail on judicial remand.
Recent Stories
Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package
Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away
ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre
NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day
Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..
Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery
ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM
Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation
UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off
Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on wheat smuggling intensified6 minutes ago
-
AC visits school6 minutes ago
-
Details of govt schools in Peshawar presented in KP Assembly6 minutes ago
-
Survey for flood relief package to begin in Multan in two days: DC6 minutes ago
-
RPO holds open court6 minutes ago
-
Court rejects bail plea of YouTuber Ducky Bhai in gambling apps promotion case6 minutes ago
-
Officers' delegation calls on commissioner6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner approves 15 urban development water supply, sewerage schemes16 minutes ago
-
PFA takes action against food outlets in Gujrat16 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 115 kg of drugs worth Rs 124.5 million in 9 operations16 minutes ago
-
MPA reviews e-Khidmat Markaz facilities16 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker extends heartfelt felicitations to Saudi Arabia on 95th National Day16 minutes ago