COVID claims 31 more lives, infects 1089 others: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said coronavirus had claimed 31 more lives taking the death toll to 1826 while infecting 1089 others raising the tally to 106622.

In a statement issued here from the CM House on Monday, the chief minister said overnight 8929 samples were tested which detected 1089 cases that constituted 12 percent of the current detection rate.

He added that so far 584,596 tests had been conducted across Sindh against which 106,622 cases were diagnosed that constituted an overall 18 percent detection rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said coronavirus claimed 31 more lives lifting the death toll to 1826 that came to 1.7 percent.

He added that overnight 1871 patients recovered and returned to normal life. The number of patients recovered so far comes to 63829 constituting 60 percent recovery rate, he said.

According to the CM Sindh, currently 40967 patients were under treatment, of them 39375 were in home isolation, 398 at Isolation centers and 1194 in different hospitals.

The condition of 843 patients was stated to be critical, among them 121 had been shifted to ventilators.

Sharing district-wise figures of the new cases, the chief minister said out of 1826 cases Karachi 312 cases. South has 105, East 80, Central 48, Korangi 32, Malir 32 and West 15.

He added that Ghotki had 127, Shaheed Benazirabad 106, Sukkur 73, Dadu 58, Shikarpur 44, Hyderabad 37, Naushehroferoze 33, Sanghar 30, Kashmore 28, Tando Allahyar 25, Mirpurkhas 23, Jamshoro 19, Badin 14, Umerkot 12, Sujawal 11, Larkana six, Jacobabad, Khairpur and Thatta five each, Kambar, Matiari and Tando Mohammad Khan have one each case.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people of Sindh to make the standard operating procedures (SOPs) part of life.