COVID19 claims eight more lives, infects 1664 others

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that eight more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,991 and 1,664 new cases emerged when 15,500 tests were conducted, raising the tally to 180,904

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that eight more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,991 and 1,664 new cases emerged when 15,500 tests were conducted, raising the tally to 180,904.

In a statement issued here from CM House, he said that eight more patients died lifting the death toll to 2,991 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 15,500 samples were tested against which 1,664 cases were detected which constituted 10.7 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,037,493 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 180,904 cases, of them 87 percent or 157,006 patients have recovered, including 972 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 20,907 patients were under treatment, of them 20,066 in home isolation, 11 at isolation centers and 830 at different hospitals.

He said that the condition of 729 patients was stated to be critical, including 37 who shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1664 new cases, 1360 have been detected from Karachi, including 445 from South, 431 East, 166 West, 116 Korangi, 112 Central and 90 Malir.

Hyderabad has 94 cases, Jamshoro 41, Larkana 17, Shaheed Benazirabad 16, Sujawal 15, Naushehroferoze, Jacobabad, dadu and Umerkot eight each, Badin and Ghotki six each, Mirpurkhas five, Shikarpur and Tando Allahyar one each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to be vigilant and save themselves and also families by following the SOPs.