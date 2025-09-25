CS Chairs Meeting Of PAP, Highlights Importance Of Community To Address Militancy
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 10:05 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, chairing review meeting on Provincial Action Plan (PAP) here Thursday, stressed the need for a broad base approach for effective implementation of the PAP.
The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Abid Majeed, Senior Member board of Revenue, Muhammad Javed Marwat, Administrative Secretaries, senior officials of Home Department, Police, representatives of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), Anti-Narcotics Force and other provincial and Federal institutions. Commissioners, Regional Police Officers, Deputy Commissioners, and District Police Officers also joined via video link.
The CS conducted a detailed review of the progress on PAP implementation by provincial departments, divisional and district administrations, LEAs and federal institutions. A comprehensive progress briefing was presented followed by discussions on challenges, gaps and practical suggestions for improving execution.
Addressing the participants, CS highlighted the importance civil society and institutions to address militancy and support structures. He directed all departments and field formations to identify and neutralize any such support structures without delay.
Highlighting the crucial role of public support in countering militancy, the CS noted that communities have shown a strong support for peace endeavors as demonstrated by Aman Jirgas and active cooperation with law enforcement agencies in areas such as Bajaur and Dir.
He stated that the situation in these districts was brought under control through strong community backing thereby avoiding collateral damage. However, he pointed out that there are challenges in few southern and merged districts that must be addressed through stronger administrative and public trust-building measures.
He directed all relevant institutions to expedite the execution of development projects in vulnerable areas. He highlighted the urgent need to improve road infrastructure to ensure functional trade routes and called for greater investment in youth skill development and employment generation.
At the end, KP CS urged all departments and administration to intensify their efforts, maintain strict monitoring of progress and ensure implementation of the PAP.
