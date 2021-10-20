UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrests Terrorist Of Proscribed Sipah-e-Muhammad

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi Wednesday arrested a terrorist belonging to a banned sectarian outfit from Abbul Hassan Ispahani Road and recovered a pistol along with bullets.

Arrested identified as Syed Mazhar Ali Naqvi son of Syed Nasir Hussain Naqvi belonged to a proscribed Sipah-e-Muhammad, according to a spokesman for CTD.

The police also recovered a 30 bore pistol along with four bullets and loaded magazine from the possession of arrested accused.

Accused Mazhar Ali was involved in numerous targeted killings. After arrest of his two other accomplices, the accused had fled to Multan and used to visit Karachi for short periods. Further investigations were underway.

