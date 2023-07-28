Open Menu

CTD Punjab Arrests 10 Alleged Terrorists Of Banned Organizations

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 09:11 PM

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a major terror plot by arresting 10 suspected terrorists linked with banned outfits during operations in different areas of the province

According to the spokesman on Friday, the CTD Punjab conducted 132 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 134 suspected persons were interrogated and 10 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

Among the arrested terrorists are Muhammad Uzair, Adil, Hazrat Shiyan, Ramzan, Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Asif, Muawiya, Osama, Abdul Rehman Ahmed, he said.

The CTD said that the arrested terrorists belonged to banned organizations Tehreek Taliban Pakistan, Daesh, Sepah-e-Sahaba Pakistan, Lashkar Jhangvi and other organizations.

He said that the arrest was made during an intelligence based operations in Lahore, Attock, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Multan and DG Khan. He said that 4 hand grenades, 1 IED bomb, 893 grams of explosives, 7 detonators, safety fuse 11 ft., 30 bore pistols 2 with 10 bullets, magazines of banned organization 3., 73 pamphlets, 94 stickers, map of Pir Adil's tomb (DG Khan) one, 2 mobile phones and 17780 rupees in cash have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

The spokesman said that the terrorists had planned to sabotage peace across the province and wanted to target important installations, religious places and foreign nationals.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested 7 persons including Muhammad Usman, Hamza Mahmood, Amjad Attari, Altaf Hussain, Adnan, Shehryar and Ijaz Al Hasan over sharing hateful content on social media, he said and added that they wanted to spread communal chaos by sharing that hateful content on social media. The police have registered 14 cases against the arrested persons in DG Khan, Sargodha, Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala, Attock, Chicha Watani, Harappa, Arifwala, Shergarh and Chaurasta Mian Khan and shifted them to an unknown location, he added.

He said that 485 combing operations were also conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, 21008 persons were checked, 36 suspects were arrested, 29 FIRs were registered and 15 recoveries were made. The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti state elements behind bars, he said and concluded that in case of any related information, call the helpline of the CTD Punjab on 0800 11111.

