CTP Intensifies Helmet Awareness Campaign Under 'Safe Punjab'
Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2025 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) As part of Punjab Chief Minister’s Safe Punjab vision, the City Traffic Police (CTP) has intensified its helmet awareness campaign to promote road safety among motorcyclists.
During a recent activity at Eidgah Chowk, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Muhammad Kashif Aslam, distributed safety helmets to motorcyclists. The initiative was supported by a local company, with helmets awarded as prizes to those riders strictly complying with traffic safety rules, particularly those using side-view mirrors and carrying valid driving licences.
DSP Headquarters Qamar Rasheed, along with other traffic staff, was also present on the occasion.
He engaged with riders, emphasizing the importance of wearing helmets, using side-view mirrors, and following all other road safety regulations while driving.
Speaking on the occasion, CTO Muhammad Kashif Aslam said that the campaign aims to cultivate a culture of safe driving in Multan. He urged citizens to strictly adhere to safety protocols while traveling on motorcycles. He also announced that more helmets will be distributed to law-abiding riders as the campaign continues.
The City Traffic Police reaffirmed their commitment to reducing road accidents and safeguarding lives through consistent awareness drives and on-ground enforcement.
