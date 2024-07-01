DC imposes section 144 to maintain peace in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner of Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo on Monday has issued a notification, stating that section 144 will be enforced in the Sukkur from 1st to 13th of holy month of Muharram ul Haram to maintain peace and tranquility.

According to the notification, a ban will be imposed on pillion riding in the city from Muharram ul Haram 1-13th. Additionally, there will be restrictions on wall-chalking and the use of loudspeakers, except for the Azan and Friday sermons.

The distribution or printing of hateful contents and provocative speeches will be strictly punished.