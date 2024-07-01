DC Imposes Section 144 To Maintain Peace In Sukkur
Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner of Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo on Monday has issued a notification, stating that section 144 will be enforced in the Sukkur from 1st to 13th of holy month of Muharram ul Haram to maintain peace and tranquility.
According to the notification, a ban will be imposed on pillion riding in the city from Muharram ul Haram 1-13th. Additionally, there will be restrictions on wall-chalking and the use of loudspeakers, except for the Azan and Friday sermons.
The distribution or printing of hateful contents and provocative speeches will be strictly punished.
Recent Stories
Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza
Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre
Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024
Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two minors drown in water tank is Karachi16 seconds ago
-
ACE recovers rent amount from defaulters10 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to providing best healthcare facilities : CM20 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 DI Khan tackles 745 emergencies in June40 minutes ago
-
Punjab keeping religious scholars on board for Muharram peace40 minutes ago
-
OGDCL successfully optimizes production at Nashpa-4 Well in Karak, KP50 minutes ago
-
CM reviews arrangements for Bohra Jamat leader50 minutes ago
-
Three brick kiln laborers killed in Lakki Marwat50 minutes ago
-
Customs seizes smuggled cloth worth millions50 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter arrested with two stolen motorcycles50 minutes ago
-
CS KP visits site of burnt shops in Nothia50 minutes ago
-
Railways earns over Rs 88 bln by fiscal year ending June 20241 hour ago