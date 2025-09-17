DC Kalat chairs meeting to improve health services

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kalat Captain (retd) Jameel Ahmed Baloch on Wednesday chaired a monthly meeting of District Health Management to improve health services in the district.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahnawaz Baloch, DHO Dr. Anjum Baloch, MS Teaching Hospital Dr. Nasrullah Lango, DSM PPHI Mujeeb Baloch, Deputy DHO Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Noorzai, Incharge RHC Mande, Haji Dr. Munawar, and other concerned officials.

The meeting discussed the health sector, attendance of doctors and other technical staff in hospitals, shortage of doctors and other staff, transfer and posting of doctors, provision of medicines in hospitals, provision of ambulances and other basic facilities in BHUs, action against doctors and other matters.

A detailed discussion was held regarding the handover of the newly constructed buildings of various departments of the 19th Hospital to the hospital administration.

Deputy Commissioner Jameel Baloch said that for the formation of a healthy society, it is necessary to keep people healthy.

He said that doctors and other technical staff should ensure attendance at their posts, saying that negligence and carelessness are not acceptable.

The DC said that providing the best health facilities to the people is the responsibility of all of us, in this regard, the district administration would continue to provide all possible cooperation to the Kalat Health Department.

He also warned that no compromise would be made on the health sector for interest of public health.