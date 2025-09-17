Positive role of political parties essential for Balochistan development: CM Bugti

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday said that the positive role of all political parties is significant for the development, peace and stability of the province and public prosperity.

He expressed these views while talking to delegation of The Pashtunkhwa National Awami Party (PNAP) led by PNAP Provincial President and former member of the provincial assembly (MPA) Nasrullah Khan Zeray called on him here .

The meeting discussed in detail the overall political situation of the province, matters of mutual interest and matters related to public welfare.

He said that through mutual consultation and cooperation, provincial issues could be resolved in a better and lasting manner.

The Pashtunkhwa National Awami Party (PNAP) delegation appreciated the efforts of the Chief Minister of Balochistan for the development of the province and assured all possible cooperation.

The delegation also presented various suggestions for the betterment of the province, which the Chief Minister assured to consider in a positive manner.

The delegation included Syed Qadir Agha Advocate, Khushal Khan Kasi, Inayatullah Achakzai and other leaders.