Dr Asif Ali gets third term as MNSUA VC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Dr Asif Ali was on Wednesday notified as new vice chancellor of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) for a period of four years.

Governor Punjab Malik Saleem Haider, who is also chancellor of the varsity issued the notification.

"The Governor/Chancellor, in exercise of powers vested in him under Section 11(6), read with Section 8(5) of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan Act 2013, has been pleased to appoint Prof Dr Asif Ali as Vice Chancellor of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Multan for a period of four years," reads the notification.

It merits mentioning here that Dr Aif was the first time deputed as VC in 2016 and after completion of tenure in 2019 again got the top slot in 2020 and now has been appointed for third term.