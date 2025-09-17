Dr Asif Ali Gets Third Term As MNSUA VC
Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Dr Asif Ali was on Wednesday notified as new vice chancellor of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) for a period of four years.
Governor Punjab Malik Saleem Haider, who is also chancellor of the varsity issued the notification.
"The Governor/Chancellor, in exercise of powers vested in him under Section 11(6), read with Section 8(5) of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan Act 2013, has been pleased to appoint Prof Dr Asif Ali as Vice Chancellor of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Multan for a period of four years," reads the notification.
It merits mentioning here that Dr Aif was the first time deputed as VC in 2016 and after completion of tenure in 2019 again got the top slot in 2020 and now has been appointed for third term.
Recent Stories
Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan
UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..
YouTube rolls out new monetization features for creators
Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspect
PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince’s invitation
Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being selected among world’s top four ..
PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row
UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in Dubai
Flydubai expands operations in Kenya
Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydrogen centre
Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025
Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Provincial Minister direct rescue efforts in flood-affected areas39 seconds ago
-
Positive role of political parties essential for Balochistan development: CM Bugti40 seconds ago
-
DC Kalat chairs meeting to improve health services42 seconds ago
-
Dr Asif Ali gets third term as MNSUA VC45 seconds ago
-
Suspect held after encounter with police46 seconds ago
-
Man held for illegal currency trade11 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi police arrest four drug dealers, seize over 10.5 kg of drugs11 minutes ago
-
Advocate Bazai pays tribute to martyrs of Pak-Army including Captain Waqar Ahmed11 minutes ago
-
Five gamblers held in Lodhran11 minutes ago
-
SCCI, SECP, PSX jointly launch investment awareness initiative in KP11 minutes ago
-
Sindh Government & Health Department review cervical cancer vaccination campaign11 minutes ago
-
SCCI hosts Police Coordination Committee meeting11 minutes ago