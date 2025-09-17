Suspect Held After Encounter With Police
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested a suspect after he was injured during an exchange of fire with police near Nandla Chowk in the Gulgasht area of the city on Wednesday.
According to police sources, Gulgasht mobile patrol received information that a suspect wanted in Case No. 2251/25 under Section 354 was waiting for transport near Nandla Chowk.
When the police team arrived at the location to apprehend him, the suspect reportedly pulled a pistol from his waistband. The weapon discharged, and a bullet struck his left hand, leaving him injured.
Police recovered the pistol from the suspect, identified as Zain-ul-Abidin, son of Zahoor Ahmad, a resident of Bohar Gate.
The injured suspect was shifted to Nishtar Hospital for medical treatment by Rescue 1122, however, further investigations were underway, police sources added.
Recent Stories
Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan
UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..
YouTube rolls out new monetization features for creators
Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspect
PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince’s invitation
Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being selected among world’s top four ..
PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row
UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in Dubai
Flydubai expands operations in Kenya
Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydrogen centre
Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025
Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Provincial Minister direct rescue efforts in flood-affected areas2 minutes ago
-
Positive role of political parties essential for Balochistan development: CM Bugti2 minutes ago
-
DC Kalat chairs meeting to improve health services2 minutes ago
-
Dr Asif Ali gets third term as MNSUA VC2 minutes ago
-
Suspect held after encounter with police2 minutes ago
-
Man held for illegal currency trade11 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi police arrest four drug dealers, seize over 10.5 kg of drugs12 minutes ago
-
Advocate Bazai pays tribute to martyrs of Pak-Army including Captain Waqar Ahmed12 minutes ago
-
Five gamblers held in Lodhran12 minutes ago
-
SCCI, SECP, PSX jointly launch investment awareness initiative in KP12 minutes ago
-
Sindh Government & Health Department review cervical cancer vaccination campaign12 minutes ago
-
SCCI hosts Police Coordination Committee meeting12 minutes ago