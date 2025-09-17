Suspect held after encounter with police

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested a suspect after he was injured during an exchange of fire with police near Nandla Chowk in the Gulgasht area of the city on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Gulgasht mobile patrol received information that a suspect wanted in Case No. 2251/25 under Section 354 was waiting for transport near Nandla Chowk.

When the police team arrived at the location to apprehend him, the suspect reportedly pulled a pistol from his waistband. The weapon discharged, and a bullet struck his left hand, leaving him injured.

Police recovered the pistol from the suspect, identified as Zain-ul-Abidin, son of Zahoor Ahmad, a resident of Bohar Gate.

The injured suspect was shifted to Nishtar Hospital for medical treatment by Rescue 1122, however, further investigations were underway, police sources added.