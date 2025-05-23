SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo on Friday handed over a cheque of Rs.10 lakh to Jabbar Abbasi, a resident of Mir Ali Bazar, who was injured in a bus accident in Yazd, Iran, on August 20, 2024.

The DC stated that the Sindh government had announced financial assistance to the families of those killed and injured in the accident. He mentioned that cheques were distributed to the families of the martyrs and the injured, and today, the remaining amount of Rs. 10 lakh was handed over to Jabbar Abbasi.

The DC emphasized the Sindh government's commitment to providing support to the victims and their families.