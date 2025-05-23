Sardar Yousaf lauds national unity, media role in Pakistan-India conflict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Friday expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s victory in the recent escalation with India and praised the unity and resilience demonstrated by the Pakistani nation and armed forces.

Addressing a ‘Thanksgiving Day’ event organized by the Hazara Journalists Association at the National Press Club, the minister said, "With the grace of Allah, Pakistan emerged victorious in the recent conflict with India. This success is a testament to the strength of our nation and our armed forces," and urged the public to thank Allah in times of triumph. "Our Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) taught us to express gratitude to Allah when truth prevails over falsehood."

He criticized the Indian perception of Muslim weakness and underscored the importance of national celebration in the face of adversarial aggression. “The enemy underestimated our strength. In response to India’s provocation, the entire Pakistani nation stood as a united, impenetrable wall.”

Referring to the attacks on children in Balochistan, Sardar Yousaf accused the Indian government of violating international laws and norms out of arrogance. “The Modi administration unilaterally violated the special status of Kashmir and the Indus Waters Treaty, further demonstrating its disregard for international conventions.”

He emphasized that Pakistan’s response was a necessary measure to safeguard national security.

He contrasted India’s military operation, codenamed ‘Sindoor’, with Pakistan’s spiritually inspired code name ‘Bunyan un Marsoos’ (a reference from the Quran signifying solid structure and unity).

The minister also extended congratulations to the Pakistani armed forces, the government, and the nation for their unified response, calling for Field Marshal status to be conferred upon Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir in recognition of his leadership. He highlighted the spiritual legacy of the Air Chief's family, noting that his father was a renowned Islamic scholar. “When believers confront non-believers, their faith transforms them into iron,” he said, reinforcing his message of religious and national strength.

Sardar Yousaf also reaffirmed support for the ongoing movement for the creation of Hazara province, urging greater attention to the region’s local issues.

He commended Pakistan’s media for its mature and patriotic coverage during the conflict, saying it played a more responsible and impactful role than the Indian media. “Pakistan’s media emerged victorious on the narrative front as well,” he added.

“Pakistan desires peace, but it was India that initiated hostilities. Our response was measured, defensive, and justified,” the minister concluded, revealing that Muslims from across the world had congratulated him on Pakistan’s success.