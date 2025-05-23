Pakistan facing gory trail of Indian state-sponsored terrorism : DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt. General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Friday hinted at a gory trail of Indian state-sponsored terrorism, targeting Pakistan and pointed out out specific dossiers that clearly established the Indian involvement in subversive activities for decades.

“Indian state-sponsored terrorism actually goes back to the inception of Pakistan [...] and it keeps on going,” he said while addressing a news conference along with Secretary Interior Khurram Agha.

He reminded that it was India that created the terrorist organization ‘Mukti Bahini’ in 1971 in the erstwhile East Pakistan [now Bangladesh], a very clear manifestation of India’s nefarious designs against Pakistan.

Giving a cut of the last two decades through projector slides, the ISPR DG informed the media about all the dirty work India had been doing in parts of Pakistan, including Balochistan.

In 2009, he said, the Pakistan government handed over a dossier of irrefutable evidence at Sharm El Sheikh, (Egypt) to the then Indian Prime Minister, which was part of history, adding, “The publicly disclosed documents that were released in 2010 were part of history.”

In 2015, he said, Pakistan again presented a dossier to the United Nations, highlighting Indian-sponsored and abetted terrorism in Pakistan and in Balochistan.

In 2016, the ISPR DG said, the world witnessed another ugly face of Indian-sponsored terrorism in Balochistan in the form of Kulbhushan Yadav, a serving Indian naval officer, who gave a detailed confession of all the heinous and vicious acts of terrorism that he had been sponsoring and funding on behalf of the state of India. It was a clear proof of India’s terrorist activities, he added.

In 2019, he said another dossier, full of evidence, was presented to the United Nations.

Very recently, he said, local and international media have seen confessions and acknowledgements by multiple surrendering terrorists of this Fitna al Hindustan, who revealed how India was funding, planning, and carrying out

terrorism in Balochistan. “And this goes on, till now on a daily basis.”

On May 21, 2025, he said, India launched a cowardly and ghastly attack targeting innocent civilians and children, describing it as the ‘actual cruel and evil face of Fitna al Hindustan.’

He shared details of terrorist attacks, including killing of 12 labourers in Nushki on April 12; two labourers in Tump,

Kech on April 28; and 10 people in a blast in Harnai on February 14, during current year.

He also mentioned innocent civilians and security personnel killed in Jaffer Express attack, and three barbers murdered in Lasbela on May 9.

In Khuzdar on May 21, six children died, and 51 more children remain seriously injured due to terrorist attack, he added.

He said terrorists, supported by India, were now targeting women and children, but the people of Balochistan stood strong.

“Is there any humanity, morality, any Baloch or Pakistani identity in this?” he questioned.

“In the aftermath of the despicable terrorist attack on a school bus in Khuzdar in the early morning of May 21, this cowardly attack targeted innocent children — our future — resulting in tragic loss of six children and injuries to 31 others,” he deplored.

He said this was not merely an attack on a bus, but an attack on Pakistan’s values, its education system, and sole fabric of society.

The DG ISPR said initial findings confirmed that this attack was part of a broader pattern of violence, sponsored by India through Fitna al Hindustan, operating under the tutelage and intelligence of the Indian agency RAW.

“Having miserably failed in Operation Sindoor, the terror proxies of Hindustan have been tasked to intensify their heinous acts of terrorism in Balochistan and elsewhere,” he said, making it clear that the people of Pakistan would not let them succeed in their sinister designs.

“Pakistan and its people, particularly in Balochistan, reject this nefarious design. The state has the capacity and the will to dismantle these networks and bring the perpetrators and their handlers to justice. Such actions will have consequences,” he said.

The DG ISPR said India’s attacks on May 6-7 have targeted mosques and gatherings, killing 40 civilians, including 22 children.

Despite this, the spirit of Balochistan’s people remains unbroken, and Pakistan’s military stands vigilant in protecting its citizens.

He shared interviews with relatives of victims of Indian-sponsored terrorism and called the attacks brutal and inhuman. “Targeting sleeping workers, children, and worshippers is not based on any ideology. It is cruelty ordered and funded by India,” he said.

Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif said these attacks were part of India’s plan to foment unrest and instability in Pakistan, adding, “The poor and innocent in Balochistan are being deliberately targeted.”

He recalled that a terrorist arrested in Jhelum on April 25 had clear evidence on his phone showing direct links to an Indian Army officer . “The audio recordings proved India’s military supports terrorist activities inside Pakistan.”

The DG said the recordings showed daily terrorist attacks across Pakistan were ordered from outside, affirming the fact that the violence was planned and funded by foreign powers, and not local groups.

He also pointed out that captured terrorists often possessed advanced weapons, mostly left behind in Afghanistan and now used in Pakistan.

The ISPR DG criticized Indian media for spreading false stories before investigations conclude, citing Mianwali incident where Indian social media and news outlets pushed a false narrative quickly, airing fake images.

He also exposed how India used staged events to distract from human rights abuses in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that when Indians demanded accountability at home, the government suppressed media and protests, shifting blame to Pakistan instead.

He said this cycle was duly planned: first, India faced a crisis; then it spreads false stories; finally, it accuses Pakistan to divert attention — questioning why India always launched such accusations immediately after its own problems were exposed.

He said thousands of new social media accounts have recently been created, adding to the many fake propaganda accounts already active — all controlled by India.

He said there have been 4,664 terrorist incidents across Pakistan, with 1,612 occurring in Balochistan. Security forces have conducted 93,515 counter-terrorism operations nationwide, including 52,887 in Balochistan, he added.

He added that in 2024, security forces killed 1,018 terrorists across the country, including 233 in Balochistan. So far in 2025, 747 terrorists have been killed, including 203 in Balochistan. Security forces have intensified their operations against militants.

Responding to a question, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR DG) stated that India was perturbed by socio-economic development in Balochistan, and its growing frustration was evident through its support for proxies and misinformation campaigns.

He said India’s escalation tactics intensified after Pakistan decisively closed illegal trade routes and curtailed the activities of anti-state elements. “India is sponsoring terror through proxies like Balochistan Yakjehti Committee (BYC), which lacks the support of even 25 people,” he added.

The DG ISPR highlighted that Pakistan had conducted over 73,000 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Balochistan in last seven months to eliminate terrorism and maintain peace in the province. “We are rubbing their nose in the ground, and India is howling in despair. They know Balochistan economy is at a take-off point.”

He noted that the blue economy in Balochistan was thriving, and youth from the province were availing educational scholarships across Pakistan. “The Pakistan Army is not only fighting terrorists but also actively supporting socio-economic uplift of Balochistan.”

On the issue of missing persons, he stated that many claims were politically motivated, with BYC acting as a proxy for Indian interests in the region. “There is no ideology of terrorism — only India’s attempt to establish regional hegemony,”

he added.

To a question the DG ISPR said “For decades, India has poured billions into its defense budget — not merely for security, but to project itself as a regional and global power...”

He said that India operated under several faulty and erroneous assumptions. They attempted to manipulate global narratives through propaganda and subversion. But they were wrong,” he added.

India, he said, gravely misjudged the resilience of the Pakistani state and the unity of its people, adding “The consequences of those miscalculations are now evident. Let them try again if they wish — we remain ready,

firm, and more resolute than ever.”

Highlighting the core issue obstructing peace in South Asia, the DG ISPR stressed that sustainable peace between Pakistan and India was impossible without a just and lasting resolution of Kashmir dispute.

“Kashmir is not merely a bilateral issue — it holds regional implications involving Pakistan, India, and even China. It is an internationally recognized disputed territory, contrary to India’s claims of it being an internal matter,” he said.

He condemned India’s military presence in the region, stating that over 700,000 troops have been deployed in Indian-Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to suppress the local population. “Incidents like the one in Pahalgam illustrate the severity and brutality that led to detention of thousands without due process, systemic abuses, and enforced disappearances,” he added.

He criticized India’s domestic human rights record. “Sikhs, Christians, Dalits, and other minorities face entrenched and prolonged discrimination. These are not internal matters — they are global human rights concerns,” he said.

He also accused India of employing terrorism as a strategic weapon against Pakistan. “Through proxies and disinformation campaigns, India has consistently targeted civilians, laborers, and national infrastructure,” he noted, adding “The evidence is clear, and the international community is watching.”

In the wake of such provocations, he said Pakistan had opted for “responsible, rational restraint” but remains unwavering in defending its sovereignty. “We seek peace, not conflict. But peace must be based on justice — not coercion,” he stated.

In response to a question on India’s reported obstruction of water flows to Pakistan, the DG ISPR termed the act a serious breach of international law and bilateral agreements, specifically the Indus Waters Treaty.

“The people and the state of Pakistan are united on this issue. The Prime Minister has been clear on this point : any unilateral attempt to alter water flows will be met with a firm diplomatic and strategic response,” he vowed.