Open Menu

Uncle And Nephew Killed In Shooting Over Old Dispute In Tank

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Uncle and nephew killed in shooting over old dispute in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) A long-running dispute turned deadly on Friday in the village of Nimat Khel, near Tank, when an uncle and his nephew were killed in a shooting.

Police said the two sides had been arguing for a long time. On Friday, they met in the village and started shooting at each other.

Abdul Malik (the uncle) and Bahadur Zaman (the nephew) were hit by bullets and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the scene quickly and took the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital, but both men had already died from their injuries.

After the post-mortem, their bodies were handed over to their families. Police are now investigating the case.

Recent Stories

AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with o ..

AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al H ..

Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi

1 hour ago
 Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of P ..

Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..

2 hours ago
 ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Gen ..

ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2

3 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

4 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliament ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India

4 hours ago
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper report ..

23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers

4 hours ago
 Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as N ..

Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..

4 hours ago
 Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for ..

Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..

4 hours ago
 SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financi ..

SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme

4 hours ago
 PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Lif ..

PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign

4 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I ser ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan