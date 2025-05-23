Uncle and nephew killed in shooting over old dispute in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) A long-running dispute turned deadly on Friday in the village of Nimat Khel, near Tank, when an uncle and his nephew were killed in a shooting.

Police said the two sides had been arguing for a long time. On Friday, they met in the village and started shooting at each other.

Abdul Malik (the uncle) and Bahadur Zaman (the nephew) were hit by bullets and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the scene quickly and took the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital, but both men had already died from their injuries.

After the post-mortem, their bodies were handed over to their families. Police are now investigating the case.