Sindh University to remain closed on May 28 for Youm-e-Takbeer

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The University of Sindh Jamshoro and all its campuses will remain closed on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 due to a nationwide public holiday on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbir.

However, essential staff would continue to perform their duties as usual. A notification in this regard has been issued by the Registrar Professor Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jariko on Friday.