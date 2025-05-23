Sindh University To Remain Closed On May 28 For Youm-e-Takbeer
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2025 | 06:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The University of Sindh Jamshoro and all its campuses will remain closed on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 due to a nationwide public holiday on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbir.
However, essential staff would continue to perform their duties as usual. A notification in this regard has been issued by the Registrar Professor Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jariko on Friday.
