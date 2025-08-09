Open Menu

DC Made A Surprise Visit To THQ Hospital

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2025 | 07:40 PM

DC made a surprise visit to THQ Hospital

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, made a surprise visit to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Murree.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the healthcare facilities, cleanliness, and staff attendance at the hospital. He inquired the patient about the quality of healthcare services and cleanliness arrangements.

The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the availability of medicines and checked their expiry dates.

He issued directives to ensure the provision of all possible facilities to patients. He reiterated that in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, high-quality healthcare services are being provided.

"The provision of free medicines at the hospital is being ensured. Several projects aimed at further improving healthcare facilities in Murree are in the final stages of completion", he said.

Recent Stories

Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Af ..

Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Afghanistan border

57 minutes ago
 Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip duri ..

Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip during past 24 hours, bringing dea ..

1 hour ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza ..

1 hour ago
 UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies ..

UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza

1 hour ago
 Omar Ayub’s bail pleas in Jinnah House, Askari T ..

Omar Ayub’s bail pleas in Jinnah House, Askari Tower, Shadman police station a ..

1 hour ago
 Defence minister challenges India to independent v ..

Defence minister challenges India to independent verification of aircraft losses

1 hour ago
Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand milita ..

Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand military operations in Gaza Strip

2 hours ago
 Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s deci ..

Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its militar ..

4 hours ago
 World Robot Conference unveils future trends of em ..

World Robot Conference unveils future trends of embodied intelligent robots

4 hours ago
 Joint statement on developments in Gaza Strip

Joint statement on developments in Gaza Strip

5 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..

5 hours ago
 Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves r ..

Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan