DC Made A Surprise Visit To THQ Hospital
Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2025 | 07:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, made a surprise visit to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Murree.
During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the healthcare facilities, cleanliness, and staff attendance at the hospital. He inquired the patient about the quality of healthcare services and cleanliness arrangements.
The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the availability of medicines and checked their expiry dates.
He issued directives to ensure the provision of all possible facilities to patients. He reiterated that in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, high-quality healthcare services are being provided.
"The provision of free medicines at the hospital is being ensured. Several projects aimed at further improving healthcare facilities in Murree are in the final stages of completion", he said.
