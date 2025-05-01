Open Menu

DC Shaheed Benazirabad Fixes Prices Of Chapati,Naan

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2025 | 09:30 PM

DC Shaheed Benazirabad fixes prices of Chapati,Naan

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, has issued a notification announcing reduction in the prices of chapati and tandoori naan across the district.

According to notification, the price of 80-gram chapati is fixed at Rs. 08, price of 100-gram chapati Rs. 10, Tandoori naan weighing 120 and 130 grams will cost Rs.

13, tandoori naan weighing 140 and 150 grams will cost Rs. 15, Tandoori naan weighing 180 grams will cost Rs. 18 while the price of 140-gram roghni naan is fixed at Rs.22.

The Deputy Commissioner has warned that strict action would be taken against those who fail to comply with the new prices.

In the wake of notification, all Assistant Commissioners have been directed to ensure the enforcement of these fixed rates in their respective areas.

APP/rzq-nsm

Recent Stories

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over ..

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..

2 hours ago
 China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions ..

China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..

2 hours ago
 Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolu ..

Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS

2 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

3 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today

3 hours ago
 Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, r ..

Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner

3 hours ago
NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naq ..

NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..

4 hours ago
 Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false ..

Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam

4 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from playoff with 87-run victory

7 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

7 hours ago

India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..

7 hours ago
 No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation agains ..

No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan