DC Shaheed Benazirabad Fixes Prices Of Chapati,Naan
Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2025 | 09:30 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, has issued a notification announcing reduction in the prices of chapati and tandoori naan across the district.
According to notification, the price of 80-gram chapati is fixed at Rs. 08, price of 100-gram chapati Rs. 10, Tandoori naan weighing 120 and 130 grams will cost Rs.
13, tandoori naan weighing 140 and 150 grams will cost Rs. 15, Tandoori naan weighing 180 grams will cost Rs. 18 while the price of 140-gram roghni naan is fixed at Rs.22.
The Deputy Commissioner has warned that strict action would be taken against those who fail to comply with the new prices.
In the wake of notification, all Assistant Commissioners have been directed to ensure the enforcement of these fixed rates in their respective areas.
