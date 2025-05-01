Pakistan Moving Towards Sustainable Growth: Rana Ihsan
Published May 01, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, said on Thursday that the country is heading towards macroeconomic stability and sustainable growth.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that the government’s focus is now on durable economic reforms and citizen relief.
“Inflation has declined significantly, and the current account deficit has been turned into a surplus.
We are now positioned to pursue stable economic growth,” he said.
He highlighted that the upcoming budget would include relief measures for the public and that key structural reforms were underway.
He further stated that reforming the tax regime was a priority, and efforts were being made to implement the FBR’s tax reform agenda, ensuring relief for the salaried class.
“Even international institutions like the IMF and Fitch acknowledge Pakistan’s macroeconomic recovery,” he remarked.
