PPP Committed To Workers' Rights: Khurshid Ahmed Shah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2025 | 09:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is the party of workers, peasants, and laborers, said MNA Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah. He stated that the PPP has always struggled tirelessly for workers' rights.
In his statement issued here on Thursday, Shah emphasized that economic development of workers, peasants, and laborers is the true development.
He highlighted the PPP's role in promoting the progress and welfare of laborers during its tenure.
MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah paid tribute to the dignity of labor and acknowledged the fundamental role of laborers in the country's development. He saluted the working class for their contributions to the nation's progress.
