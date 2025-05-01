Open Menu

Pakistan Expresses Solidarity With Palestine At ICJ

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Palestine at ICJ

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Pakistan’s ambassador to the Netherlands, Syed Haider Shah, made an oral statement before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in The Hague Thursday, highlighting the atrocities being committed by Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, particularly in Gaza.

He made the statement in the public hearing on the request for an advisory opinion on the Obligations of Israel in relation to the Presence and Activities of the United Nations, Other International Organizations and Third States in and in relation to the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

He emphasized that Israel’s conduct towards the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reflected one of the most egregious breaches of the privileges and immunities of an international organisation in the history of the United Nations.

He condemned in the strongest possible terms Israel’s attempt to dismantle the operations of UNRWA in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, terming it a blatant violation of international law and part of Israel’s systematic campaign to deny much-needed humanitarian aid to millions of Palestinians in dire need.

He underscored the need for providing unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza and to hold Israel accountable for the imposition of collective punishment through the denial of humanitarian aid to millions of civilians.

Pakistan had submitted its detailed written statement to the ICJ in the case earlier this year. The oral proceedings of the case are being held at the ICJ from 28 April to 02 May 2025, in which more than 40 states and organizations are expected to participate.

The Foreign Office said that Pakistan has always and shall continue to stand by the Palestinians in their just struggle for self-determination, as well as for the establishment of a sovereign, independent, and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

