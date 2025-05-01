Govt expands support for workers, plans skills training, wage reforms: Chaudhry Salik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain announced a series of initiatives aimed at supporting workers through financial assistance, training programmes, and proposed wage increases.

He made these remarks while addressing an event in Islamabad on Thursday, organized with support from the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) to mark International Labours’ Day.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain said that laborers are central to national progress, and the government is working on multiple plans to improve their living and working conditions.

Speaking at an event organized with support from the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC), he said addressing workers on the day was a meaningful opportunity for him.

The minister said labour rights have been a consistent focus in his family. His father Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and grandfather Chaudhry Zahoor Hussain also held the same ministerial post in the past, and both worked to support workers. He added that he would continue to follow their example.

Highlighting the importance of workers in the country's economy, the minister said that their contribution drives national development. He noted that the current government is taking steps to offer financial relief to workers through various welfare programs.

As part of these efforts, the ministry will send 15 people for Hajj this year under the Workers Welfare Fund. He also announced an increase in the marriage grant provided for workers’ children, raising the amount by Rs 0.5 million. Additionally, compensation for the death of a worker has been increased to Rs 1 million.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain stated that the ministry has sent a summary to the federal cabinet proposing a 15% increase in the salaries of employees under the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI). He said the ministry will also submit proposals for an increase in the minimum wage in the upcoming budget.

The minister also spoke about long-term planning for skill development. He shared his personal interest in providing vocational and technical training to workers’ children, helping them become skilled professionals. He said that such training would not only benefit individuals but also strengthen the national workforce.

He mentioned that international demand for skilled Pakistani labor is growing. During a recent meeting with a minister from Tajikistan, it was highlighted that there is a need for trained individuals from Pakistan in fields such as jewelry-making and education.

To support this demand, the government plans to convert Workers Welfare Fund schools into vocational training institutes. This shift aims to equip students with practical skills needed in local and global markets.

The minister also praised the digital transformation of labour case hearings. He acknowledged the efforts of NIRC Chairman Justice (Retired) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, who initiated online hearings for labor cases. Chaudhry Salik said this has made it easier for workers across the country to access legal support without having to travel long distances.

He concluded by emphasizing the government’s commitment to protecting workers’ rights and improving their lives through targeted reforms and practical support systems.