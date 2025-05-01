"Mazdoor Rally" held to mark the International Labours Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The National Trade Union Federation Pakistan (NTUF), the Home-Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF), and other labor organizations organized the "Mazdoor Rally" on the occasion of International Labours Day here on Thursday.

The rally began at Regal Chowk and concluded at the Karachi Press Club.

Comrade Zehra Khan and Comrade Riaz Abbasi led the rally, which saw a massive turnout of workers, including many women, carrying red flags, placards, and portraits of revolutionary leaders.

Addressing the rally, Nasir Mansoor, General Secretary of NTUF, remarked that International Workers’ Day was being observed amid global turmoil.

Comrade Gul Rehman of the Workers’ Rights Movement, HBWWF General Secretary Comrade Zehra Khan, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt, Aqib Hussain of the youth organization, Tahir Khan of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Progressive intellectual Dr. Riaz Sheikh spoke on the occasion.

The rally concluded with the announcement that a major workers' sit-in (dharna) will be held in Karachi soon and the location will be announced soon.