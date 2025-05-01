Open Menu

Dacoit Arrested After Encounter With Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2025 | 08:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Police have arrested a notorious dacoit after he was injured by the firing of his own accomplices during an exchange of fire with police at Tehsil Jatoi, on Thursday.

According to police sources, the police pursued the suspects in an effort to intercept them. Upon realizing the police presence, the gang members began firing heavily. In response, the police exercised their right to self-defense and returned fire with aerial warning shots.

During the exchange, one suspect was critically injured by the firing of his own accomplices, and was subsequently arrested by the police, however, the other suspects managed to flee the scene.

Police recovered a pistol from the injured suspect, who has been identified as Saleem Kermani.

The arrested criminal has a criminal history, with 46 cases registered against him for robbery, dacoity, burglary, theft and other heinous crimes. The injured suspect has been shifted to the hospital for medical treatment while efforts were ongoing to apprehend the remaining gang members, police sources added.

