DC Sukkur Urges Parents To Administer Anti-polio Drops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 08:46 PM

DC Sukkur urges parents to administer anti-polio drops

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Monday asked health department to effectively run awareness campaigns to educate parents to administer anti-polio drops to their children during every drive

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Monday asked health department to effectively run awareness campaigns to educate parents to administer anti-polio drops to their children during every drive.

District health manager have been directed to properly manage the immunization drives following the set strategy.

DC asked to ensure 100 per cent coverage during the national anti-polio drive to vaccinate all children to protect them from the crippling disease.

More Stories From Pakistan

