Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2025 | 05:40 PM

DC visits control room to oversee public service operations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza visited the state-of-the-art Control Room established at the DC Office to review its operations and ensure the system’s effectiveness in delivering uninterrupted public services and timely information to citizens.

During the visit, he was briefed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Hafiz Muhammad Mudasar Nawaz and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Muhammad Jafar Chaudhry. The Control Room operates round the clock, throughout the year, fully equipped to handle public complaints and respond to any emergency situations swiftly.

Speaking during the visit, DC Syed Musa Raza said, “Our aim is to ensure citizens receive seamless services without disruption in their daily lives.

This Control Room not only provides immediate solutions to complaints but also serves as a reliable source of verified information. He underscored the administration’s commitment to countering fake news. “Our strategy is not only to prevent the spread of misinformation but also to give citizens timely access to accurate updates. Our social media wing is actively monitoring and responding to any rumors or false narratives 24 hours a day,” he added.

The Control Room’s dedicated helpline (0307-0002345) remains fully functional, allowing citizens to request information or assistance at any time. Verified updates and responses are also available through the official social media platforms of the Lahore District Administration.

