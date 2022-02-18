UrduPoint.com

DCs Directed To Auction Retrieved Land

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2022 | 05:22 PM

Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar on Friday directed deputy commissioners to auction the retrieved state land worth Rs 476,43 billion as per schedule

Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar on Friday directed deputy commissioners to auction the retrieved state land worth Rs 476,43 billion as per schedule.

Presiding over a meeting here on Friday, he ordered for expediting the digitization of evacuees properties of industrial nature and complete scanning and verification of the records.

He directed that prompt disposal of revenue cases should be ensured under revenue court management system and from the next week a cause list of revenue cases would be generated through SMS.

A training of five thousand newly inducted patwaris was being conducted at tehsil level while paper with electronic bar code and security features would also be introduced by eliminating receipt ticketsfor prevention of fraud, he said.

The board meeting also reviewed other relevant matters pertaining to better revenue service delivery.

