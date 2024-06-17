Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Iconic Anchor Tariq Aziz

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Death anniversary of iconic anchor Tariq Aziz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Fourth death anniversary of iconic radio-television anchor Tariq Aziz was observed on Monday.

Tariq Aziz was born in Jalandhar (India) on April 28, 1936.

He started his career with Radio Pakistan in 1960s as a host, and later on went to become Pakistan's first male announcer and premier-television host.

Tariq Aziz was known for his work on the ptv's Quiz Show Neelam Ghar, which was first aired in 1974, and continued for decades under the titles of 'Tariq Aziz Show', and 'Bazm-e-Tariq Aziz'.

He also worked in various films including "Insaniyat", "Haar Gaya Insaan", and "Salgirah".

Tariq Aziz was awarded Pride of Performance in 1992.

He passed away on June 17, 2020, at the age of 84 in Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Film And Movies Gaya Male Neelam Tariq Aziz April June 2020 PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

7 hours ago
 PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

17 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

1 day ago
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

2 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

2 days ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

2 days ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

2 days ago
 Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

2 days ago
 Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan