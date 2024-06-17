Death Anniversary Of Iconic Anchor Tariq Aziz
Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Fourth death anniversary of iconic radio-television anchor Tariq Aziz was observed on Monday.
Tariq Aziz was born in Jalandhar (India) on April 28, 1936.
He started his career with Radio Pakistan in 1960s as a host, and later on went to become Pakistan's first male announcer and premier-television host.
Tariq Aziz was known for his work on the ptv's Quiz Show Neelam Ghar, which was first aired in 1974, and continued for decades under the titles of 'Tariq Aziz Show', and 'Bazm-e-Tariq Aziz'.
He also worked in various films including "Insaniyat", "Haar Gaya Insaan", and "Salgirah".
Tariq Aziz was awarded Pride of Performance in 1992.
He passed away on June 17, 2020, at the age of 84 in Lahore.
