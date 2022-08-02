UrduPoint.com

Debris Of Missing Helicopter Found At Moosa Goth: Police

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 02, 2022 | 02:41 PM

A senior police officer says that they recovered the crashed helicopter at Haji Moosa Goth on the top of a mountain, which was seven to eight kilometres away from Abbas Police Post, Sakran.

Quetta: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Auguat 2nd, 2022) A senior police officer in Lasbela on Tuesday confirmed that the debris of the Pakistan Army's aviation helicopter that went missing a day earlier was found at Moosa Goth near the Sassi Punnu Shrine in Balochistan.

Corp Commander Quetta Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, who was supervising the flood relief operations in the province, was among six people on board.

The debris was found after the military and civil administration launched a joint operation after

the helicopter en route from Quetta to Karachi had gone missing nearly at 5:30pm yesterday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the aviation helicopter was on a flood relief operation in Lasbela, Balochistan when it lost contact with air traffic control (ATC).

Deputy Inspector-General Pervaiz Khan Umrani said that the police recovered the crashed helicopter at Haji Moosa Goth on the top of a mountain, which was seven to eight kilometres away from Abbas Police Post, Sakran.

In a statement, the police officer said: "The heli[copter] is completely destroyed. Police are further searching the area,".

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other political leaders expressed serious concerns over missing helicopter with important personalities on board.

