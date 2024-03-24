Open Menu

Degrees Sans Practical Skills: A Big Challenge In Education Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Degrees sans practical skills: A big challenge in Education sector

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Chairman, Department of Human Nutrition, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Dr Tauseef Sultan said that the standard of education in Pakistan was facing significant challenges.

He pointed out the lack of motivation and irresponsible behavior among young students, along with a declining interest of teachers in their profession.

He said this while addressing a training session for visiting teachers held under the supervision of Professor Dr. Saeed Akhtar (Dean, Faculty of food and Nutrition) at the Department of Human Nutrition, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan. Dr Tauseef maintained that a large number of students in Pakistan possessed degrees but unfortunately many lacked practical skills. They are faced with difficulty to deal with any challenges or present their viewpoints effectively, said Tauseef.

The session was attended by distinguished guests including Dr. Aamir Riaz as a trainer who addressed the general issues faced by students and faculty members.

Dr. Aamir Riaz, in his motivational lecture, highlighted that only 10% people worldwide were truly successful, while the remaining 90% merely strive for success without proper direction thus leading to failures due to lack of focus.

He stated, nature has not destined anyone to failure rather, success or failure depends on individual choices. Success is essentially a continuous effort, as each failure brings one step closer to success, he claimed.

He encouraged incorporating positive thinking into life and stating that success was not a miracle but a reflection of one's mindset.

Highlighting the importance of talent acquisition, he stated that talent was a divine gift that did not necessarily require formal education.

He urged students to define their mission statements, as this serve as a guide towards achieving goals and establishing identity.

Dr. Riaz remarked that the participants should not care fear of failure as it was a major obstacle to success. He provided some more useful guidelines to the participants, describing the qualities of an excellent teacher.

Dr Aamir observed that character and abilities were crucial factors for establishing one's position in society.

At the conclusion of the seminar, Dean of Faculty Professor Dr. Saeed Akhtar and Chairman Professor Dr. Tauseef Sultan presented honorary shields and certificates to the guests.

More Stories From Pakistan