PHC Seeks Report On Kurram Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Peshawar High Court has issued notices to relevant authorities seeking a detailed report regarding the closure of main roads, suspension of mobile signals, and non-functioning of the main airport in District Kurram.

The case was heard by a two-member bench comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Dr. Khurshid Iqbal.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel, Advocate Ali Azeem Afridi, informed the court that the situation in Kurram has not yet improved.

He stated that due to the inactive airport, road blockades, and lack of mobile connectivity, local residents are facing serious hardships.

He further noted that the authorities had submitted an unsatisfactory report and no practical steps had been taken to resolve these issues.

The bench issued notices to the Commissioner Kohat and the Deputy Commissioner, directing them to appear through officers not below Grade-17. The court instructed all parties to submit progress reports on measures taken to improve the situation in Kurram.

The hearing was adjourned until 8th October.

