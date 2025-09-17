Open Menu

Pakistan Must Adopt New Policies To Tackle Climate Change: Punjab Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Pakistan must adopt new policies to tackle climate change: Punjab governor

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has stressed the urgent need for new policies and joint efforts to address the growing challenges of climate change, warning that outdated approaches could endanger the country’s survival.

He expressed these views while addressing the three-day Third National Workshop on UI Green Metric World University Rankings at Grand Asian University Sialkot (GAUS), where he was the chief guest.

The governor noted that Pakistan ranks among the top five countries most severely affected by climate change despite having a negligible share in global carbon emissions. “Our contribution is low, but our losses are alarmingly high,” he remarked.

He highlighted the importance of dialogue at both national and international levels to formulate a clear roadmap for climate resilience. “Government institutions, the public, and universities must collectively respond to this challenge.

Continuing with 20-year-old thinking will make our survival difficult,” he cautioned.

Highlighting the role of education, the governor said that curriculum changes on climate change have become necessary. He added that the government is committed to achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which focus not only on combating climate change but also on eradicating poverty.

Governor Haider further said he has directed all universities in Punjab to initiate climate change programs. Several universities have already launched such programs at the BS and MS levels, while steps are being taken to introduce them in remaining institutions.

Commending the initiative, he said the UI Green Metric World University Rankings are playing a vital role in encouraging environmentally friendly practices and strengthening global efforts against climate change.

Recent Stories

Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamesco ..

Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025

41 minutes ago
 UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference

UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference

41 minutes ago
 'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dh ..

'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trad ..

14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'

2 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kic ..

Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November

3 hours ago
 Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young fr ..

Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken

4 hours ago
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

4 hours ago
 PIA records first profit since 2004

PIA records first profit since 2004

4 hours ago
 Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerge ..

Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged

4 hours ago
 Scientists find smarter way to activate immune sys ..

Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer

4 hours ago
 Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton ..

Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton sea view

4 hours ago
 Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup ..

Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup match Referee

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan