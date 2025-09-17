Pakistan must adopt new policies to tackle climate change: Punjab governor

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has stressed the urgent need for new policies and joint efforts to address the growing challenges of climate change, warning that outdated approaches could endanger the country’s survival.

He expressed these views while addressing the three-day Third National Workshop on UI Green Metric World University Rankings at Grand Asian University Sialkot (GAUS), where he was the chief guest.

The governor noted that Pakistan ranks among the top five countries most severely affected by climate change despite having a negligible share in global carbon emissions. “Our contribution is low, but our losses are alarmingly high,” he remarked.

He highlighted the importance of dialogue at both national and international levels to formulate a clear roadmap for climate resilience. “Government institutions, the public, and universities must collectively respond to this challenge.

Continuing with 20-year-old thinking will make our survival difficult,” he cautioned.

Highlighting the role of education, the governor said that curriculum changes on climate change have become necessary. He added that the government is committed to achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which focus not only on combating climate change but also on eradicating poverty.

Governor Haider further said he has directed all universities in Punjab to initiate climate change programs. Several universities have already launched such programs at the BS and MS levels, while steps are being taken to introduce them in remaining institutions.

Commending the initiative, he said the UI Green Metric World University Rankings are playing a vital role in encouraging environmentally friendly practices and strengthening global efforts against climate change.