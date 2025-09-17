Pakistan Must Adopt New Policies To Tackle Climate Change: Punjab Governor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has stressed the urgent need for new policies and joint efforts to address the growing challenges of climate change, warning that outdated approaches could endanger the country’s survival.
He expressed these views while addressing the three-day Third National Workshop on UI Green Metric World University Rankings at Grand Asian University Sialkot (GAUS), where he was the chief guest.
The governor noted that Pakistan ranks among the top five countries most severely affected by climate change despite having a negligible share in global carbon emissions. “Our contribution is low, but our losses are alarmingly high,” he remarked.
He highlighted the importance of dialogue at both national and international levels to formulate a clear roadmap for climate resilience. “Government institutions, the public, and universities must collectively respond to this challenge.
Continuing with 20-year-old thinking will make our survival difficult,” he cautioned.
Highlighting the role of education, the governor said that curriculum changes on climate change have become necessary. He added that the government is committed to achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which focus not only on combating climate change but also on eradicating poverty.
Governor Haider further said he has directed all universities in Punjab to initiate climate change programs. Several universities have already launched such programs at the BS and MS levels, while steps are being taken to introduce them in remaining institutions.
Commending the initiative, he said the UI Green Metric World University Rankings are playing a vital role in encouraging environmentally friendly practices and strengthening global efforts against climate change.
Recent Stories
Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025
UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference
'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi
14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'
Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November
Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
PIA records first profit since 2004
Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged
Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer
Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton sea view
Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup match Referee
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dera admin for efficient public service delivery40 seconds ago
-
Pakistan must adopt new policies to tackle climate change: Punjab governor41 seconds ago
-
USKT Aviation students gain practical insight at Sialkot International Airport43 seconds ago
-
KP Govt plans eco tourism zone at Usho Forest Kalam: Secretary11 minutes ago
-
PHC seeks report on Kurram situation11 minutes ago
-
DC Astore visited upper areas of Astore11 minutes ago
-
Sherry condole over the sad demise of Sanjrani,s father21 minutes ago
-
Mansehra Police nab child assault suspect and notorious drug dealer21 minutes ago
-
Iranian Ambassador calls on Raza Hayat Harraj31 minutes ago
-
KP introduces new vehicle registration, number plate system31 minutes ago
-
Polio drive continues peacefully amid tight security measures in Tank31 minutes ago
-
Livestock Dept intensifies relief operations for animals in flood-hit Sargodha31 minutes ago