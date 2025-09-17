Open Menu

KP Govt Plans Eco Tourism Zone At Usho Forest Kalam: Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2025 | 03:00 PM

KP Govt plans eco tourism zone at Usho Forest Kalam: Secretary

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Secretary of Archaeology and Tourism, Dr. Abdul Samad said here Wednesday that Usho forest was important for the aesthetic beauty of Kalam Swat and key steps have been decided to make the province’s tourist destinations more attractive and charming.

He said through the joint efforts of the Department of Tourism and Forest Department, an eco-tourism zone is being established in beautiful Usho forest in the scenic valley of Kalam.

The Secretary expressed these views while speaking to journalists. Dr. Abdul Samad said that following the joint “Manro Track” project between the Forest and Tourism Departments, this new initiative is a major step toward promoting eco tourism and stabilizing the local economy.

A traditionally styled rest area will be built in Usho Forest to further facilitate visiting tourists.

Dr. Abdul Samad emphasized that Usho Forest is not just a forest, but a captivating destination for tourists.

Usho eco-tourism zone will serve as a remarkable example for other projects across the province. It will be specially mapped out for both winter and summer seasons so that tourists can enjoy the serene environment of Usho throughout the year.

This project will also help promote local employment. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department has clarified that the natural forests of Usho will be strictly protected, and no one will be allowed to harm the environment.

According to the Tourism Department, more projects are being planned in collaboration with the Forest Department and local communities to promote eco-tourism so that new avenues for tourism can open while preserving the natural environment.

