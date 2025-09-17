USKT Aviation Students Gain Practical Insight At Sialkot International Airport
Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Department of Aviation Management at the University of Sialkot (USKT) recently organised an educational visit to Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL), offering students a valuable opportunity to connect classroom learning with real-world aviation practices.
During the visit, students observed daily airport operations and gained hands-on exposure to essential ground procedures. The airport management and staff warmly welcomed the group, shared professional knowledge, and briefed them on diverse career opportunities in the aviation industry.
According to USKT officials, such visits not only enhance academic learning but also inspire students by providing practical insights into how an international airport functions. The experience is aimed at motivating students to aim higher as future aviation professionals.
The university described the visit as a significant step toward bridging the gap between theory and practice, giving students greater confidence to explore careers in the aviation sector with passion and determination.
