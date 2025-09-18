Open Menu

Ichhra Bazaar Set To Undergo Major Upgradation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Ichhra Bazaar set to undergo major upgradation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Ichhra Bazaar, one of Lahore's oldest markets, is set to undergo a major upgradation.

It was announced by Tahir Farooq, the Director-General Lahore Development Authority (LDA),

during a visit to Ichhra Bazaar and Lytton Road to review and assess upcoming development

and upgradation plans.

The visit was accompanied by a team of officials, including Chief Engineer LDA Mazhar Hussain,

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance), Assistant Commissioner and MCL

(Metropolitan Corporation Lahore) officials.

The DG said that Primary focus will be on upgrading the main corridor of the market, transforming it into a Sustainable Development Model. The LDA will work in collaboration with the district administration to improve infrastructure and facilities.

The upgradation plan includes the installation of tuff tiles, the removal of hanging wires and the installation of uniform signboards across the market.

Moreover, the facades of shops and buildings will be improved, encroachments will be removed and the entire area will be developed in a more systematic

and organized manner.

The Ferozepur Road entry point of Ichhra Bazaar, along with the main corridor, will be upgraded. The project

aims to enhance both the aesthetic appeal and functionality of this vital market area.

After visiting Ichhra Bazaar, DG LDA also conducted a tour of Lytton Road, where the LDA is set to

develop a one-kanal area, which will include a sitting area and playground for the public. The designated park

area will be cleared of any encroachments and transformed into a well-maintained recreational spot for citizens.

