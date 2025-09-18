Intermediate Part-II annual result announced:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sargodha announced

results of the Intermediate Part-II examinations.

According to a press release issued by the education board, a total of 50,982 candidates

appeared in the exams, out of which 34,427 were declared successful, recording an overall

pass percentage of 68.83.

Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan formally launched the results online by pressing a laptop button

during a special ceremony here on Thursday.

The commisioner , as a chief guest, also distributed medals and other prizes among the position

holders on the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by Secretary Education board Abu Al Hassan Naqvi, Director Colleges

Dr Naheed, and Controller of Examinations Riaz Qadeer Bhatti, along with teachers, parents, and

a large number of students.