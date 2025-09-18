CM Bugti vows dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees, zero tolerance for misconduct

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, has reaffirmed that the repatriation of Afghan refugees will be conducted in a transparent, organized, and respectful manner, with special care extended to women, children, and the elderly men.

He warned that any disrespectful behavior during the process would result in strict disciplinary action.

Chairing a high-level meeting on Thursday to assess the repatriation efforts and law-and-order situation in Qila Abdullah district, CM Sarfraz Bugti emphasized that the provincial government is fully aligned with Federal repatriation policies and is working in close coordination with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The meeting was attended by senior officials including Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Hamza Shafqaat, Principal Secretary Babar Khan, IG Police Muhammad Tahir, DG Levies Abdul Ghaffar Magsi, Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Kakar, and Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Arbab Talib Mola. DIG Zhob, Deputy Commissioners, and District Police Officers from Qila Abdullah and Chaman joined via video link.

During the briefing, CM Bugti issued firm directives to ensure humane treatment of all refugees, particularly vulnerable groups. He mandated the temporary deployment of female security personnel to assist women and reiterated that any reports of misconduct would be dealt with swiftly and decisively.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to dignity and compassion, he said, “No disrespectful behavior will be tolerated at any stage, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.”

The meeting also addressed the deteriorating security situation in Qila Abdullah. CM Sarfraz Bugti ordered immediate and indiscriminate operations against criminal elements, regardless of jurisdiction between Levies and Police. He assured full provincial support and resources to restore peace.

To ensure accountability, the Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti tasked divisional and district administrations with implementing urgent measures for law and order and instructed them to submit daily progress reports to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.