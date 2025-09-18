Open Menu

FIA Arrests Five Suspects Involved In Human Smuggling

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 02:30 PM

FIA arrests five suspects involved in human smuggling

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested five human smugglers

involved in separate cases.

According to the FIA's spokesperson Abdul Ghafoor, Sajjad Hussain, Tanveer Akhtar, Muhammad

Shahbaz, Muhammad Bilal, and Ahsan Shabir were apprehended from various locations in

Faisalabad and Sargodha.

The spokesperson said that Sajjad Hussain was involved in human smuggling. He

extorted Rs 2 million from a man.

Muhammad Shahbaz collected Rs 6.5 million from a complainant, promising to send them to

Serbia. Tanveer Akhtar received Rs 1.23 crore from a citizen, promising to send them to

the UK. Muhammad Bilal and Ahsan Shabir were involved in tampering with checks

worth Rs 4 million.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Independence Day

31 minutes ago
 Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under ..

Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under 50

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue

Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue

45 minutes ago
 ADX, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited enha ..

ADX, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited enhance collaboration

46 minutes ago
 IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA c ..

IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA chairman

51 minutes ago
 wBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Resul ..

WBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Results 2025

52 minutes ago
UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for ..

UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for Congress of Leaders of World a ..

1 hour ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Governor of Kyoto ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Governor of Kyoto Prefecture

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact

1 hour ago
 Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Boa ..

Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Board Intermediate Exams 2025

2 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Champio ..

Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Championship 2025 Javelin Final

2 hours ago
 CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patan ..

CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patani’s house surfaces

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan