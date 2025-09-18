FIA arrests five suspects involved in human smuggling

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested five human smugglers

involved in separate cases.

According to the FIA's spokesperson Abdul Ghafoor, Sajjad Hussain, Tanveer Akhtar, Muhammad

Shahbaz, Muhammad Bilal, and Ahsan Shabir were apprehended from various locations in

Faisalabad and Sargodha.

The spokesperson said that Sajjad Hussain was involved in human smuggling. He

extorted Rs 2 million from a man.

Muhammad Shahbaz collected Rs 6.5 million from a complainant, promising to send them to

Serbia. Tanveer Akhtar received Rs 1.23 crore from a citizen, promising to send them to

the UK. Muhammad Bilal and Ahsan Shabir were involved in tampering with checks

worth Rs 4 million.