Petroleum Minister Briefed On OGRA Initiatives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Petroleum minister briefed on OGRA initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik visited the head office of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday.

During the visit, the Minister was briefed on OGRA’s mandate, regulatory functions, and a series of recent initiatives.

These included safety awareness campaigns to protect lives, the brownfield upgradation of refineries to Euro-V standards, the IFEM audit, UFG management, LNG virtual pipeline projects, resolution of consumer complaints, rebates for the general public, establishment of a one-window facilitation center at OGRA headquarters, e-licensing and digitization projects, creation of strategic fuel reserves, sector reforms, and the establishment of regional offices, said a news release.

The Minister was also informed about the progress regarding the digitisation of the oil supply chain.

The minister underlined the significance of this initiative, stating that digitization is essential to eliminate loopholes, ensure transparency, and identify sectoral vulnerabilities through effective monitoring and surveillance.

Ali Pervaiz Malik urged OGRA to strengthen enforcement mechanisms and provide a level playing field to all stakeholders.

He also stressed the importance of developing a robust strategic communication framework to keep both stakeholders and the public informed about the realities and developments in the petroleum sector.

Chairman OGRA, Masroor Khan, reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to implementing the OGRA Ordinance in letter and spirit while extending full support to the Federal Government in formulating policies that ensure sustainability and resilience in the petroleum sector.

