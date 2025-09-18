Petroleum Minister Briefed On OGRA Initiatives
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik visited the head office of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday.
During the visit, the Minister was briefed on OGRA’s mandate, regulatory functions, and a series of recent initiatives.
These included safety awareness campaigns to protect lives, the brownfield upgradation of refineries to Euro-V standards, the IFEM audit, UFG management, LNG virtual pipeline projects, resolution of consumer complaints, rebates for the general public, establishment of a one-window facilitation center at OGRA headquarters, e-licensing and digitization projects, creation of strategic fuel reserves, sector reforms, and the establishment of regional offices, said a news release.
The Minister was also informed about the progress regarding the digitisation of the oil supply chain.
The minister underlined the significance of this initiative, stating that digitization is essential to eliminate loopholes, ensure transparency, and identify sectoral vulnerabilities through effective monitoring and surveillance.
Ali Pervaiz Malik urged OGRA to strengthen enforcement mechanisms and provide a level playing field to all stakeholders.
He also stressed the importance of developing a robust strategic communication framework to keep both stakeholders and the public informed about the realities and developments in the petroleum sector.
Chairman OGRA, Masroor Khan, reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to implementing the OGRA Ordinance in letter and spirit while extending full support to the Federal Government in formulating policies that ensure sustainability and resilience in the petroleum sector.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Independence Day
Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under 50
Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue
ADX, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited enhance collaboration
IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA chairman
WBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Results 2025
UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for Congress of Leaders of World a ..
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Governor of Kyoto Prefecture
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact
Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Board Intermediate Exams 2025
Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Championship 2025 Javelin Final
CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patani’s house surfaces
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Petroleum minister briefed on OGRA initiatives7 minutes ago
-
Ichhra Bazaar set to undergo major upgradation7 minutes ago
-
Intermediate Part-II annual result announced:7 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees, zero tolerance for misconduct7 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 238,900 cusecs water17 minutes ago
-
Cattle thieves gang arrested27 minutes ago
-
Advisory for cotton farmers27 minutes ago
-
Former Prime Minister Azad Kashmir welcomes Pakistan-Saudi Defense Agreement37 minutes ago
-
Man, daughter die as roof caves in37 minutes ago
-
Educational reforms top priority for Punjab CM, says Hanif Abbasi37 minutes ago
-
Five arrested, kites recovered37 minutes ago
-
4 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Khuzdar: ISPR37 minutes ago