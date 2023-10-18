Direct air flights between Pakistan, Nigeria can enhance trade: High Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) High Commissioner of Nigeria in Pakistan Mr. Mohammad Bello Abioye has said that direct air flights between Pakistan and Nigeria can play a key role in enhancing bilateral trade.

Addressing the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that he has taken various measures to ensure exchange of information, B2B meetings and simple visa policy to facilitate the serious entrepreneurs. He said that during the last two years visa applications are being processed within 48 hours.

He acknowledged the socio-economic importance of Faisalabad and said that textile is an iconic representation of this city at the global level. He said that he has developed friendly relations with the business community and 'we are exploiting this friendship to promote bilateral trade'. He also termed Nigeria as a land of opportunities and said that the Pakistani business community should avail from this facility.

He said that China and Malaysia are investing in Nigeria and Pakistan should also explore new opportunities for investment in various sectors. He said, "Textile owners should also set up their units in Nigeria as we have surplus cotton."

Responding to a question, he said that Pakistani businessmen could also invest in the cashew-nut processing sector.

Earlier President FCCI Dr. Khurram Tariq welcomed the guests and said that Faisalabad is designed on the pattern of Union Jack in 1898. “It made tremendous progress and now it has emerged as textile capital of the Pakistan”, he said and added that engineering and pharmaceutical industry also emerged while it has biggest and well-developed industrial estate.

He said that local and foreign investors are setting up their units in this estate. About FCCI, he said that it is the second largest chamber of the country with 9,000 members hailing from 118 sectors and sub-sectors. He said that FCCI has been mandated to protect the legitimate interests of its members through proactive business advocacy.

He said, "We also send trade delegations to different potential markets in addition to making arrangements for B2B meetings."

Dr. Khurram Tariq said that Nigeria is the biggest economy of Africa with a GDP of 500 Dollars. “This country has maintained a healthy balance between imports and exports”, he said and added that its exports are around 63 while imports are $60bn. He said that both countries should explore the IT sector for future collaboration as Pakistan could provide Nigeria technical assistance.

Engineer Ahmad Hassan, Sheikh Muhammad Fazil and Bilal Tahir participated in the question answer session while FCCI Senior Vice President Dr. Sajjad Arshad offered a vote of thanks.

Later Dr. Khurram Tariq presented FCCI memento to the High Commissioner while Mr. Mohammad Bello Abioye recorded his impression in the FCCI visitor’s book. Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli and Mr. Mohammed Tafida, Minister Counsellor of Nigeria were also present during this meeting in addition to the executives and members of the FCCI.