UrduPoint.com

Distribution Of Free Flour Under BISP Continues In Mardan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Distribution of free flour under BISP continues in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :The distribution of free flour among deserving people under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) continued for the third consecutive day in district Mardan on Saturday.

For guaranteeing transparency in the distribution of flour, a follow-up meeting was also held with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retd) Abdul Rehman in the chair.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioner was given a detailed briefing on the distribution of flour through specially established mega delivery points and at Village Council level through selected dealers and their quota.

The deputy commissioner commended the performance of dealers for the distribution of flour on a quota basis.

However, he also expressed annoyance over a few dealers distributing less than the required quota. He directed for doubling the quota of good-performing dealers and the cancellation of the bad-performing ones.

The deputy commissioner also directed to bring further improvement and easiness in the process of the distribution of free flour and taking steps for the issues faced by the dealers and flour mills linked with the mobile software.

He directed the officers of district administration, food, local government, social welfare, civil and others to monitor the distribution of flour to ensure its supply to deserving people in a transparent manner.

Related Topics

Mobile Mardan Government Flour

Recent Stories

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head U ..

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head UK mission in Canada

20 minutes ago
 UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Ji ..

UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Jiu-Jitsu Championship

1 hour ago
 ‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sani ..

‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sania Mirza as she completes Umrah

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of murder incident

8 minutes ago
 Ten injured of road mishap referred to Saidu Shar ..

Ten injured of road mishap referred to Saidu Sharif hospital

8 minutes ago
 Kite flyer held after identification through video ..

Kite flyer held after identification through video

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.