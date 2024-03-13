District administration failed to control inflation wave in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The price of vegetables, fruits and live chicken has increased drastically, the citizens are worried and the district administration failed to control the inflation wave in provincial capital Peshawar.

The prices of the Onion Rs 300, Tomato Rs 160, Garlic Rs 650 and Ginger Rs 640, Potatoes 70, Kachalu 220, Green pepper 300, Capsicum 400, Eggplant 160, Cauliflower 130, Okra 340 rupees are being sold per kg.

It is difficult to eat fruit chaat in Ramadan, fruits are also out of purchasing power of the general public with the Apple 430, Pomegranate 430, Malta 340, Stoberry 450, Amardo 350 are being sold per kg while banana 220 rupees per dozen sold. The price of live chicken has been reduced by Rs 10 per kg to Rs 440 per kg.

However, the District Administration has taken some steps to control the rates of food items by launching a crackdown against those violating the government rates.

Most of the shopkeepers have been arrested due to the absence of official price lists and poor cleanliness, said an official of the district administration when contacted.

Other markets including Hayatabad, Warsak Road, Nasir Bagh Road, including interior City were inspected, the official of the District Administration said. As many as 455 shops were inspected during operations.

He disclosed that 188 shopkeepers were arrested for poor conditions and selling expensive goods, while 123 shopkeepers were instructed to improve. The arrested shopkeepers include fruit sellers, vegetable sellers, general store owners, the official said.